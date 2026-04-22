The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 last week. This year, the overall pass percentage is 93.70%. Girls have outperformed boys with 94.99% pass percentage, while the pass percentage of boys is 92.69%. The pass percentage of transgender students is 87.50%. CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: DPS student Anushka Sahu scores 99.8%, reveals study strategy

Anushka Sahu of Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurugram has scored 99.8% this year in Class 10 exams. Anushka, while speaking with HT Digital, shares her preparation strategy, study tips, and future plans. Check here.

Q 1. What was your final score and which subjects did you score highest in? Answer: My final score was 99.8 percent. I got 100 in 5 subjects and 99 in English.

Q 2. When did you start preparing seriously for your Class 10 boards and which subject did you find most challenging? Answer: I started preparing seriously from the very beginning of the year. I knew that the key to scoring well was to remain consistent throughout the year. I liked all subjects and any time I had doubt in any topic I always got it clarified by my teachers.

Q 3. Did you follow a fixed timetable or a flexible plan? Answer: Throughout the year I had a fixed time table especially during boards. My grandmother and I created a study plan where we wrote down how much I have to study for each subject each day. I planned everything out strategically and followed it.

Q 4. What study techniques worked best for you (notes-making, revision cycles, mock tests, etc.)? Answer: I prefer revision cycles. Everytime we would study a new topic in school I would revise it at home that day only. Then once during weekend because we have weekly tests at school and also revised during preboards. By the time boards had come I had revised the entire syllabus three to four times.

Q 5. Did you use online platforms or apps for studying? Answer: I never used any online platforms or apps for studying. I usually preferred to clear my doubts in school from my teachers. I have been very fortunate to have very pateint and helping teachers in school who always took their time out to explain it to me properly so I never needed online platforms.

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Q6. Did you solve previous years’ question papers or sample papers? How helpful were they? Answer: I solved all the sets of 2024, 2025 and some from 2023 for Science and Maths. I also practiced Grammar for English and Spanish from previous year papers too. And the official sample papers that CBSE had released for the last three years. They were very helpful it made me realise which topics were most likely to come in the exams and which were the important topics and which ones I was struggling. Then I accordingly adjusted my study plan and focused on those topics.

Q 7. How did you manage distractions like social media? Answer: I don't have any social media accounts. Our school advises us not to participate in social media and I benefited immensely from it. It gives me more time to focus on my studies and reduce distractions. I got time to spend with my family which helped me stay positive, balanced, and focused throughout.

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Q 8 How did you deal with exam pressure or expectations from family/teachers and what kept you motivated throughout the journey? Answer: Fairing well in the Board exam creates a certain amount of pressure, although I was performing well this caught on me as well. My family and teachers recognised this early on and guided me to focus on working hard and understanding the concepts rather than worrying about marks. My mother advised me to focus on "Working Hard and not on Fruits of my labour". So I stayed in the present and studied. My older brother was also a massive help during this period and was always there for me and encouraged me whenever I felt too stressed.

Q 9 What advice would you give to students aiming for top scores? Answer: My advice to them would be to be extremely thorough with the NCERT. Even the questions which may seem not likely to come might end up coming in the exams. My advice would also be to focus on the competency based questions and always to do the competency book that CBSE releases. My last advice would be to take breaks in between session and it’s good to aim for top marks but at the same it’s important to focus on the concepts and study properly. If you do that marks will come on its own. Be more focused on your labour than the fruits of your labour.

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