Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE 10th Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE 10th Result 2026 declared at jkbose.nic.in, direct link to check Class 10 results here

Those students who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in summer zone can check their subject wise marks and overall scores on the official website.

Direct link to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2026

JKBOSE 10th Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

2. Click on JKBOSE 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the results and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.