Bengaluru, The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain the state government's review petition against a single judge's directions to conduct the valuation of the recently conducted SSLC examination as per the existing rules. Karnataka HC declines to take up review petition on grading issue in SSLC exam

The government had appealed against the Karnataka HC directive, which would mean awarding marks and not grades for third language papers in the SSLC examination.

The bench presided over by Justice E S Indiresh took note of the fact that the new evaluation system was introduced after the SSLC exams. Even these changes in the examination were not notified by the state government.

The court maintained that the government neither promulgated rules nor passed the regular notification.

The new evaluation system proposes to grade third-language subjects individually, and not factor them in computing a student's final SSLC marks.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty argued that lakhs of students had failed in Hindi, which was their third language subject in the examination. Hence, the decision was taken to minimise the pressure on the students.

He also told the Court that the state government is coming up with appropriate amendment in the draft rule. Students are given grade instead of marks.

The court maintained that the state government should have clarified on this before issuing the notification.

The judge also noted that 83 per cent of students passed the examination. If the intention was to see everyone pass, why did it conduct the examination, the court said.

The court had earlier this week directed authorities to conduct the valuation of the recently conducted SSLC examination as per the existing rules, when the notification was issued for the examination for the 2025-26 academic year.

The court issued the directive while hearing a petition filed by three students who appeared for the SSLC exam held between March 18 and April 2.

The petition followed the School Education and Literacy Minister Bangarappa's announcement on March 27 that starting this academic year, the government would replace the marks system for the third language in the SSLC exam with a grading system that would not impact a student's overall results. However, this announcement was made before the third language exam.

Hearing a petition by some students, the court asked to conduct examinations as per 2025-26 notification.

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