Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has not yet announced the ICSE Result 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the country can check the results on the official website of CISCE at cisceboard.org. ICSE Result 2026: When will CISCE 10th results release? check past trends (Santosh Kumar )

The Class 10 or ICSE examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on March 30, 2026. The exam was held from 11 am to 1 pm on all days.

As per past trends, the results are expected in May. However, the Board has not announced anything on it. Check past trends here.

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2025: Last year, the Class 10 results were announced on April 30. The overall pass percentage was 99.02%. A total of 252557 candidates had appeared in the ICSE exam, out of which 250249 candidates passed.

2024: The ICSE results were announced on May 6. The overall pass percentage was 99.47%. Of the 2695 participating schools, 2223 achieved a 100/5 pass rate.

2023: CISCE announced the Class 10 board exam results on May 14. The pass percentage of girls were 99.21%, and boys was 98.71%. The overall ISC pass percentage was 98.94%.

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ICSE Result 2026: How to check To check the Class 10 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisceboard.org.

2. Click on ICSE Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISCE.