Uttarakhand Board of School Education has not yet announced UK Board Result 2026. When announced, candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 examination can check the results on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. UK Board Result 2026: Where, how to check UBSE Class 10, 12 results when announced? (HT file)

Once the results are announced, the students of Class 10 and 12 can check their marks on the Uttarakhand Board of School Education's official website uaresults.nic. Alternatively, the Class 10 and 12 results will also be available on third-party websites. Candidates will be required to provide their login details, like roll number, names and other details to access their results.

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UK Board Result 2026: How to check To check the Class 10, 12 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

2. Click on UK Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The UBSE 10th and 12th exams commenced on February 21, 2026, and ended on March 20 2026.

In 2025, the Class 10, 12 results were announced on April 19. A total of 113238 students had registered or Class 10 exam out of which 1,09,859 appeared and 99,725 passed.The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 90.77% and Class 12 was 83.23%.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of UBSE.