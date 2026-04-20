The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has not yet announced the Assam HS Result 2026. When declared, candidates who have appeared for the Assam Board Class 12 examination can check the results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in, digilocker.gov.in. Assam HS Result 2026: Where, how to check AHSEC 12th results when announced (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)

As in past years, the Board will announce the Class 12 results via a press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials, where, along with the results, the pass percentage, district-wise performance, gender wise performance and other details will be released.

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Assam HS Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

2. Click on Assam HS Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 16, 2026.

Assam HS Result 2026: When will AHSEC Class 12 results release? check past trends

In 2025, the Class 12 results were announced on April 30. The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream is 81.03%, the Science stream is 84.88%, the Commerce stream is 82.18%, and the Vocational stream is 68.55%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AHSEC.