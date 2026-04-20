Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has not yet announced the UP Board Result 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for the UPMSP 10th and 12th examinations can check the results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The results can also be checked on upresults.nic.in. UP Board Result 2026: When will UPMSP 10th, 12th results release? check past trends (Sunil Ghosh )

This year, the UP Board exam commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 12, 2026. A total of 53,37,778 students had registered for the examination, which includes 27,61,696 class 10 and 25,76,082 class 12 students. The exam was held across 8000 test centres across the state.

Bhagwati Singh, UP Board secretary, said most of the result preparation work is complete, and the final tally is being cross-checked to avoid errors. “We are making efforts to declare the results on or before April 27, 2026. The official notification will be issued from the Board headquarters once the date is finalised after consultation with the government. All work is progressing on schedule, and cross-checking is underway to identify and rectify any discrepancies,” he said.

However, the UP Board Class 10, 12 results date and time have not been announced yet. As per past trends, the results are announced in April.

2025: On April 25, the UPMSP 10th, 12th results were announced. The exams was held at 8140 centres from 24 February to 12 March 2025.

2024: UPMSP conducted the Class 12 and Class 10 board examination from February 22 to March 9, 2024, and declared the Class 10 as well as Class 12 board exam results on April 20.

Assam HS Result 2026: When will AHSEC Class 12 results release? check past trends

2023: UPMSP had declared the Class 10 and 12 results on April 25, through a press conference. The UP board had conducted Class 10 and 12 exams from February 16. While Class 10 exams got over on March 3, Class 12 exams ended on March 4.

2022: The Board announced the UP 10th and 12th results on June 18, 2022. The Class 10, 12 exam commenced on March 24 and concluded on April 20, 2022.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026: Rank 4 holder Sanjana Karthik shares study tips, future plans

2021: UP Board Class 10 exam was held from May 8 to May 25 and Class 12 exam was held from May 8 to May 28, 2021. The UP Board results were announced on July 31, 2021.

UP Board Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UP Results at upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on UP Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Bihar teen donates part of liver to save ailing grandmother, pauses board exams

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.