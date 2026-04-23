Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Class 10 2nd Exam 2026 datesheet. The Class 10 second board exam timetable can be checked by candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 10 2nd Exam 2026 datesheet released, exam begins on May 15- check timetable here

The Class 10 board examination will begin on May 15 with the Mathematics paper and will end on May 21 with the Social Science paper. The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

CBSE Class 10 2nd Exam 2026 datesheet: How to download All those candidates who want to appear for the Class 10 board examination can check and download the timetable through the simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on CBSE Class 10 2nd Exam 2026 datesheet link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CBSE Class 10 first exam result was announced on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage is 93.70 percent. Girls have outperformed boys this year. The overall girls pass percentae is 94.99 percent and boys pass percentage is 92.69%. The pass percentage of transgender is 87.50%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Check Class 10 datesheet here