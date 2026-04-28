The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the CBSE 10th Result 2026 on April 15. The overall pass percentage is 93.70%. The pass percentage of girls is 94.99%, and the pass percentage of boys is 92.69%. CBSE 10th Result 2026: Odisha’s Ayusman Mohapatra bags perfect 500/500, shares his success mantra

Odisha's Ayusman Mohapatra, a Class 10 student at Aditya Birla Pub Sch, Harirajpur, Pipili, Puri, OD, has scored a perfect 500 out of 500 under the best of five rule. Ayusman scored 100 in English language and literature, Odia, Mathematics, Social Science and Artificial Science.

While speaking to HT Digital, Ayusman shares his success mantra, preparation tips and future goals. Check them out here.

1. What was your final score and which subjects did you score highest in? Answer: My name is Ayusman Mohapatra. I am 15 years old; I did my schooling from Aditya Birla Public School. I recently scored 500/500 in the CBSE 2026 class 10th Board exams, and I am from Odisha. I scored 100 marks each in English, Social Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics (Standard), and Odia.

2. When did you start preparing seriously for your Class 10 boards and which subject did you find most challenging? Answer: I started preparing seriously from the beginning of April through the PW Udaan batch and maintained consistency, studying around 2–3 hours daily. Among all subjects, I found Social Science the most challenging due to the vast amount of information involved.

3. Did you follow a fixed timetable or a flexible plan? Answer: I managed my time effectively throughout my preparation.

4. What study techniques worked best for you (notes-making, revision cycles, mock tests, etc.)? Answer: Frequent tests were the most effective part of my preparation. Solving sample papers and PYQs regularly, especially using proper answer booklets instead of normal copies, really helped me practice better and improve my performance.

5. Did you use online platforms or apps for studying? Answer: Yes, I used online platforms for my preparation. I was enrolled with PhysicsWallah (PW) from Classe 9. My teachers there guided us to focus on working hard, building strong concepts, and strengthening our foundation rather than stressing about results.

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6. Did you solve previous years’ question papers or sample papers? How helpful were they? Answer: Yes, I did solve previous years and sample papers. They were helpful, but I believe one should not be completely dependent on them. CBSE has started including competency-based questions, so it’s important to go beyond NCERT and PYQs. That said, this year’s paper will be especially helpful for the next batch of students entering Class 10.

7. How did you manage distractions like social media? Answer: I avoided distractions by not having my own social media accounts like Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. Occasionally, I checked updates from PW teachers using my mother’s Instagram. I also didn’t have my own phone. I used my father’s old phone strictly for studies. I avoided games like Free Fire and only played light football or puzzle games occasionally.

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8. How did you deal with exam pressure or expectations from family/teachers and what kept you motivated throughout the journey? Answer: I didn’t feel much pressure from my family or teachers, as they always supported me without focusing on the result. They encouraged me to simply work hard. My mother and grandfather would sometimes sit with me when I studied late, which kept me motivated. My father also made it clear that he would be okay even if I scored just 33%, so there was never any burden of expectations, and that really helped me stay focused.

9. What advice would you give to students aiming for top scores? Answer: Don’t focus too much on the result, focus on the process. Go through NCERT thoroughly, and once you’re clear, study slightly beyond that level. At the same time, don’t sacrifice school experiences like debates or football. Most importantly, don’t take pressure. Study with a free and positive mindset.

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