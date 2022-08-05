CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 timetable released, check schedule here

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 timetable. The Class 10, 12 schedule is available to all appearing candidates on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

The Class 10 compartment exam will be conducted from August 23 to August 29, 2022 and Class 12 compartment exam will be conducted on August 23, 2022. The duration of the exam for Class 10, 12 is for 2 hours from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. 15 minutes reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Datesheet

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Datesheet

The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres by following all COVID19 norms which includes covering nose, mouth with mask, using hand sanitizers, following social distancing and also following all instructions given on admit card.

CBSE Class 10, 12 result was announced on July 22, 2022. In Class 12 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.71% and in Class 10, it was 94.40%. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

