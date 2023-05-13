Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Compartment Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 supplementary exams to be held in July

CBSE Compartment Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 supplementary exams to be held in July

ByHT Education Desk
May 13, 2023 08:26 AM IST

CBSE Compartment Exam 2023 for Class 10, 12 will be conducted in July 2023. The datesheet will be announced soon.

Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Compartment Exam 2023 in July 2023. The Class 10, 12 compartment or supplementary examination will be conducted in July. The datesheet will be released by the Board and will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The Board has changed the nomenclature of the compartment examination to supplementary examination after getting the recommendations made by the National Education Policy 2020.

This year, Class 10 students will be allowed to improve their performance in 2 subject in the supplementary examination. The Class 12 students will be allowed to improve their performance in 1 subject in the supplementary examination. The supplementary examination will be held on the syllabus of main examination 2023.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results was announced on May 12, 2023. The Class 10 pass percentage is 93.12 per cent and for Class 12, it is 87.33 per cent. Both in Class 10 and Class 12, girls have performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.25 percent and boys is 92.72 percent for Class 10. For Class 12, overall pass percentage of girl candidates is 90.68 per cent. which is higher than boys' 84.67 per cent.

