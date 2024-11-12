CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: Latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 timetables

CBSE Datesheet 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Datesheet 2025 in due course of time. The Class 10th, Class 12th board exam timetables when released can be checked by candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The datesheet for 10th, 12th exams will also be available at cbse.nic.in....Read More

CBSE has announced that Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025 will commence on February 15, 2025. The board made this announcement while declaring the 2024 board results.

This year, around 44 lakh students will be appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations. The examination will be held at 8,000 schools in India and 26 other countries worldwide.

Students with a minimum of 75% attendance are eligible to appear for the CBSE Board exam 2025 for Classes 10 and 12.

The CBSE Board Practical examinations and Internal Assessment (IA) for Class 10 and 12 board exam candidates will be held from January 1 onwards. The CBSE practical exams for winter-bound schools is underway and will conclude on December 5, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the CBSE date sheet for Class 10 and 12.