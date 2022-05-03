CBSE Exams 2022: Check Class 10 Book Keeping and Accountancy syllabus

Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct Hindustani Music and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy for CBSE Exams 2022 for Class 10 on May 4, 2022. The examination for Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm across the country at various exam centres.

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the Class 10 exam syllabus for Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy paper.

The examination will comprise of 70 marks questions for written paper and the exam duration is for 3 hours. The contents in the examination are – Introduction to Book Keeping and Accounting, Accounting Equation effects, Nature of Accounts and Rules for debit and credit, Journal, Ledger, Recording and posting of cash transactions, trial balance. The project work will be for 30 marks which will be divided into two parts- Project I and Project II.

<strong>Check Class 10 Book Keeping and Accountancy syllabus here&nbsp;</strong>

CBSE Exams 2022: How to download syllabus

To download the syllabus for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.

Click on curriculam link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Book Keeping and Accountancy link available.

Check the syllabus and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.