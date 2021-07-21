CBSE extends deadline for finalising class 12 result till July 25

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for finalising class 12 result. Earlier, the board had asked schools to finalise the marks by July 22; now it has been extended till July 25.

"As of now, it has been observed that schools are finalising their data with full capacity. However, as last date is approaching fast and teachers involved are under stress, getting panicky and committing mistakes and sending request to CBSE to rectify these," the Board has said in a letter to school principals.

"CBSE is well aware about the time constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers. Accordingly, the CBSE has decided to extend the last date from July 22 to July 25. Futher it is requested that the schools may continue to work towards compiling the result by completing the moderation to avoid any last minute rush," it has ad.

In case any school is left to complete the moderation, the result of such schools will be declared separately, the Board has said.

To meet the deadline and to assist schools, the Board had kept its offices open today, July 21, on a gazetted holiday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON