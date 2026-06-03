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CBSE issues guidelines for re-evaluation, verification process, check important points here

CBSE has issued guidelines for re-evaluation and verification process. Candidates can check the important points here. 

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 08:34 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued guidelines for the re-evaluation and verification process of Class 12 answer sheets. The guidelines notice is available to candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE issues guidelines for re-evaluation, verification process, check important points here(Representative image)

The verification and re-evaluation portal will remain active till June 6, 2026. No offline application or request submitted after the scheduled date and time shall be accepted.

Check guidelines here

For verification of scanned copies, candidates need to follow these guidelines.

1. Students may apply online for the resolution of issues observed in the supplied scanned copy of the answer book, including missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps/graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer book, or evaluation against a different set.

2. Candidates can select multiple issues and subjects in a single application.

3. It is important to ensure that all requests across subjects are included before final submission.

4. Once the ‘Freeze and Proceed to payment’ button is clicked, the details will be locked and cannot be edited. Hence, students are advised to ensure that all details are correct.

The verification and re-evaluation fee has been decreased. To apply for verification, candidates will have to pay 100/- per answer book and for re-evaluation, candidates will have to pay 25/- per question. The fee can only be deposited online (UPI/Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking). Fee shall not be accepted through Postal Order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash, etc.

CBSE has shared a tutorial link on its YouTube channel to help students understand easily. A visual guide is also available on the official notice. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Official Notice Here 

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
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