The Central Board of Secondary Education has launched a comprehensive 24x7 post-result support system for students. This support system is designed to assist students during the result period.

CBSE launches 24X7 post result support system for students(AI-generated image/Representational)

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The initiative focuses on providing emotional support, stress management support, and assistance with evaluation-related queries. Candidates can reach out to the support team via phone or email.

The toll-free counselling helpline number is 1800-11-8004. This helpline will offer support for stress and anxiety management and evaluation queries. Students can also reach out for help via mail- info.cbse@nic.in and resultcbse@cbseshiksha.in.

The post-result support was launched amid controversy surrounding the CBSE's OSM system, which faced allegations, political reactions, and student outrage.

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Thursday, May 28, chaired a review meeting at CBSE Headquarters, Dwarka, New Delhi. The meeting was attended by the Secretary, DoSEL, CBSE Chairperson, Directors of IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur, along with senior officers from MoE, KVS, PSBs and CBSE.

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{{^usCountry}} As per a tweet shared by the Board, in the meeting, the progress of the CBSE Class XII evaluation and post-result processes was discussed and reviewed along with discussions on how to provide a student-friendly re-evaluation portal, strengthening CBSE’s digital platforms, enhancing student exam and result facilitation mechanisms, and improving evaluation and monitoring systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per a tweet shared by the Board, in the meeting, the progress of the CBSE Class XII evaluation and post-result processes was discussed and reviewed along with discussions on how to provide a student-friendly re-evaluation portal, strengthening CBSE’s digital platforms, enhancing student exam and result facilitation mechanisms, and improving evaluation and monitoring systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Board is expected to begin the verification and re-evaluation application process on May 29, 2026. The Board is expected to keep the verification and revaluation portal open for at least 2 days after the last copy of the scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Board is expected to begin the verification and re-evaluation application process on May 29, 2026. The Board is expected to keep the verification and revaluation portal open for at least 2 days after the last copy of the scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants. {{/usCountry}}

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CBSE to open verification, re-evaluation portal likely today at cbse.gov.in, here's how to review correct evaluation

Candidates will have to pay ₹500/- per answer book as a processing fee for verification and ₹100/- per question for evaluation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Papri Chanda ...Read More Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines. Read Less

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