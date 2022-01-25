CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 results ‘soon’ on Digilocker

Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 on Digilocker soon. The Class 10, 12 result will be available on the official website of Digilocker on digilocker.gov.in. The result when released can also be checked on the official site of CBSE and CBSE results.

As per the official notice released on October 14, the Board has disclosed that it will declare the result in the form of marks scored. No student will be placed in PASS, Compartment or Essential repeat category after Term I exams. The final result of Class 10, 12 will be declared after Term 2 examinations.

Apart from the official websites- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, the result will also be available for all appeared candidates on the UMANG website and also via SMS. Candidates will be able to check their results by filling in the details required.

CBSE Class 10 term I exams was conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021 and Class 12 term I exams was conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021 across the country at various exam centres.