CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: Where, how to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 results on its official result websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresuts.nic.in. In addition, CBSE results will also be available on DigiLocker and other websites. Students can check it using roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.

Like last year, CBSE is expected to announce both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day, within a few hours. Prior announcement of results date and time will be made on social media.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 started on February 14. Class 10 exam ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams continued till April 5.

A total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – were eligible to appear in board exams.