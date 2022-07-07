CBSE Results 2022 Date: When can students expect Class 10, 12 results

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Over 34 lakh students are waiting for a confirmation on date and time for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2, final results. Though the board has not given any official statement, Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared in the last week of July, news agency ANI reported, quoting officials.

When announced, students can go to cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in to download their marks sheets using roll number, school number and date of birth.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results not delayed

Though many recent media reports claimed CBSE results will be declared in first half of July, a senior board official says otherwise, according to the report.

Results will likely be declared in last week of July, as per schedule, the official told ANI, adding that there is no delay in board results.

In comparison to the last two years, CBSE, this year going to declare results early despite COVID 19 impact because the examinations were started late and conducted for more than 50 days, ANI quoted the board official as saying.

Students should not give ear to rumours about the date of declaration of result. Further, all organisations will align their admission schedule based on the CBSE result, he added.