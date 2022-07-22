CBSE Results 2022: Students of Patna region perform better than last year

Bihar’s students passed the board exams with flying colours as the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results for Class 12 and 10 on Friday.

The overall pass percentage of Class 12 students of Patna region, comprising Bihar and Jharkhand, stood at 91.20%, which is 16.63 % higher than previous year. In Bihar alone, altogether 55,969 students had appeared in the exam. Of them, 18774 girls and 31855 boys cleared the exam. Girls outperformed boys in the Class 12 exams as overall pass percentage of girls stood at 92.66% which is 3.45% higher than boys.

On the other hand, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 students of Patna region stood at 97.65% this year. As many as 1,61,861 students appeared in the exam from Bihar. Of them, 98.20 % students cleared the exam.

In region-wise pass percentage category, Patna region stoody at the 5th position in Class 10 and 10th position in Class 12 among all 16 regions of the country this year.

CBSE conducted Class 12 examination from April 26 to June 15 while Class 10 examination from April 26 to May 24.

According to a press release issued by CBSE, “No merit list will be declared by the board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students. It is also informed that the board is not awarding first, second or third division to its students. The board will issue the merit certificate to 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.”

“For all the students who are placed in the compartment category, the compartment examination will be conducted from August 23. The exam will be held on the syllabus of term II syllabus”, said the release.

Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, city coordinator of CBSE, said, “The overall performance of students in Patna region has significantly improved compared to last year. The subsequent batch of students adapted to online classes which helped to carry out the teaching-learning process effectively even during lockdown. The final score has been evaluated on the basis of term I and term II. Teachers and students have worked hard to compensate for the learning loss during Covid-19 outbreak. As the students have taken external exams, the result shows their actual performance.”

