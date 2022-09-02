CBSE Results: Important notice on marksheet & migration certificate

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released an important notice regarding authenticity of marksheet cum passing certificate and migration certificate on Digilocker. The official notice is available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

The notice has been released after Board observed that certain universities were asking the students to submit paper printed copy of the migration certificate. To address this issue, CBSE shared the notice which states that documents i.e. Marksheet cum Passing certificate and Migration Certificate available in digilocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by all higher educational institutions.

However, the Board has also confirmed that CBSE will supply the printed copy of migration certificate to the students shortly.

Both the marksheet cum passing certificate and migration certificate of the students is available on their Digilocker account. The documents have been digitally signed by the Controller of Examinations before uploading it on Digilocker. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of CBSE.

