CBSE Results: UGC asks universities to fix admission deadline after 12th results

CBSE Results 2022: In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors, Principals and Directors, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has asked them to fix the last date for admission after CBSE Class 12 results.
Published on Jul 13, 2022 10:31 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Results 2022: University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday appealed to all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to ensure that CBSE Class 12 students get enough time to apply for university admissions, following their board exam results.

In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors, Principals and Directors, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has asked them to fix the last date for admission to first year courses after CBSE Class 12 results, so that no student is deprived of admissions.

“It has come to the notice that some universities have started registration in under graduate courses for the session (2022-2023). In this scenario, the students from CBSE will be deprived of admission in the under graduate courses if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to CBSE result declaration,” Jain said.

“It is therefore, requested that all the higher educational institutions may fix the last date of their under graduate admission process after declaration of result of class Xll by CBSE so as to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in under graduate courses,” he added.

As per reports, CBSE is likely to declare term 2 and final results of Class 10 and Class 12 students by the last week of July.

