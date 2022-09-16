CBSE sample question papers 2022-23 out for 10th and 12th at cbseacademic.nic.in

CBSE sample question papers 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released Class 10 and Class 12 Sample Question Papers for the current Academic Session 2022-23.

The papers can be downloaded through the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in. The Sample Question Papers (SQPs) for classes 10 and 12 are now available on the links given below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CBSE Class 10 sample question paper for 2022-23

CBSE Class 12 sample question paper for 2022-23

Along with question papers, CBSE has also released the markig scheme for these subjects.

CBSE 10th, 12th sample question paper for 2022-23: How to download sample

Visit the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in

Click on Sample Question Papers for Classes X & XII for the current Academic Session 2022-23

Click on the link for sample question paper for Class 10 and Class 12 in the notice that opens

A new page will open

Press on the subject name for which you want to sample paper

Download the pdf page that opens.

CBSE has also released the marking scheme along with the sample question papers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Board issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes for classes X and XII to provide a broad template to serve as a guide for ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula. Further, SQPs give a broad understanding about the Question Paper Design and need to be used for classroom teaching and learning activities with an overall focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life and holistic learning, the CBSE said in the statement issued along with the sample question papers.