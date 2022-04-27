Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE says beware of fake notice on observers duties in exams in circulation
board exams

CBSE says beware of fake notice on observers duties in exams in circulation

 CBSE, has issued a false news alert in response to a notification circulating regarding the CBSE Term 2 classes 10 and 12 exam.
CBSE says beware of fake notice on observers duties in exams in circulation
Published on Apr 27, 2022 01:22 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a warning about a fake notification that has been circulated on social media regarding certain guidelines to be followed during the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 and the regulations to be followed when the exams end.

The notification reads," The observer shall also ensure the sealing of unused question paper, preparation of the list of late arrived candidates, inspects the rooms, level of invigilation, timely packing of answer book after exam and submit its report to regional office".

"The unused question papers should be packed immediately after the start of the exams. No candidate is allowed to enter the exam centre after 11:30 AM," the notice further added. However, the board has denied it.

 

RELATED STORIES

The notification further states that a report, along with the TA/DA claim and remuneration bill, is to be submitted to the Central Board of Secondary Education immediately following the end of the Term 2 Exams procedure. This notification has now been declared a forgery by CBSE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse fake news on twitter fake news.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP