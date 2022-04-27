CBSE says beware of fake notice on observers duties in exams in circulation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a warning about a fake notification that has been circulated on social media regarding certain guidelines to be followed during the CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 and the regulations to be followed when the exams end.

The notification reads," The observer shall also ensure the sealing of unused question paper, preparation of the list of late arrived candidates, inspects the rooms, level of invigilation, timely packing of answer book after exam and submit its report to regional office".

"The unused question papers should be packed immediately after the start of the exams. No candidate is allowed to enter the exam centre after 11:30 AM," the notice further added. However, the board has denied it.

The notification further states that a report, along with the TA/DA claim and remuneration bill, is to be submitted to the Central Board of Secondary Education immediately following the end of the Term 2 Exams procedure. This notification has now been declared a forgery by CBSE.