CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable: Class 10, 12 supply datesheet out at cbse.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 01, 2023 02:46 PM IST

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable for Class 10, 12 has been released. Candidates can check the schedule below.

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable on June 1, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Class 10, 12 supply exam can check the complete date sheet through the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

As per the official date sheet, Class 10 supplementary examination will begin on July 17 and will end on July 22, 2023. The Class 12 supplementary exam will be conducted on July 17, 2023. The examination for both Class 10 and Class 12 will commence at 10.30 am and conclude at 1.30 pm on all days.

All the appearing students will get 15 minutes reading time to read the question paper. To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download CBSE Class 10 supply datesheet 

Direct link to download CBSE Class 12 supply datesheet

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable: How to download

  • Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
  • Click on CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable for Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board examination result was announced on May 12, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

