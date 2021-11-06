CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: Roll numbers of candidates to release on November 9

Central Board of Secondary Education will release the roll numbers of candidates for CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021 on November 9, 2021. The roll numbers of candidates appearing for theTerm 1 examination for Class 10 and Class 12 will be uploaded on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in. The Board will also issue the detailed guidelines for all functionaries on the same day.

The Term I examination will be conducted in the month of November- December 2021. The Class 10 term 1 exam will begin from November 17 and Class 12 will commence from November 16 onwards.

The question paper will have multiple choice questions including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the examination will be 90 minutes and it will cover only the rationalised syllabus of Term I only. The question papers will be sent by the CBSE to schools along with the marking scheme.

Candidates' responses will be captured on OMR sheets which, after scanning may be directly uploaded at the CBSE portal or alternatively may be evaluated and marks obtained will be uploaded by the schools on the same day. The marks scored in the Term 1 exam will contribute to the final overall score of students.

