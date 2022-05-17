Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE term 2 Class 10 Hindi exam tomorrow, check sample paper, marking scheme
CBSE term 2 Class 10 Hindi exam tomorrow, check sample paper, marking scheme

  • CBSE Hindi Class 10 Term 2: Students can visit cbseacademic.nic.in to download Class 10 Hindi sample paper, check marking scheme, syllabus and more.
CBSE term 2 Class 10 Hindi exam tomorrow, check sample paper, marking scheme(PTI Photo)
CBSE term 2 Class 10 Hindi exam tomorrow, check sample paper, marking scheme(PTI Photo)
Published on May 17, 2022 02:49 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Class 10 Hindi course A and course B papers are scheduled for May 18, 2022. The exams will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. 

Students can visit the CBSE academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in to download sample paper, check marking scheme, syllabus and more. 

Maximum marks in both Hindi papers is 40. The duration of the papers is 2 hours. 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (course A)

In term 2, the Class 10 Hindi A paper has two sections. Answering all questions is compulsory. In the first section, there are three questions and sub-questions, for a total of 20 marks. 

The first two questions and sub questions are to be answered in 25-30 words and the last question and sub questions are to be answered in 60 words. 

Questions asked in the first section are textbook-based and those in the second part are essay-type. 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi course A sample paper.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (course B)

In this paper, there are two sections. The first section has 3 questions and the second section has 5 questions. Answering all the questions is compulsory. 

The first section carries 14 and the second section carries 16 marks. 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi course B sample paper

cbse board exams
