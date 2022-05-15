CBSE term 2 Class 12 Business Studies sample paper, marking scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct Class 12 term 2 board examination for Business Studies and Business Analytics subjects on May 17.

Students who will appear for these examinations can go to the CBSE academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in to download syllabus, sample question papers, marking scheme and more.

As per the sample question paper, Class 12 term 2 Business Studies examination will have subjective type questions.

There are 12 questions in the sample paper. It contains 4 questions of 2 marks each, 4 questions of 3 marks each and 4 questions of 5 marks each.

Two marks questions are short answer type questions and are to be answered in 30-50 words. Three marks questions are short answer type questions and are to be answered in 50-80 words. Five marks questions are long answer type and are to be answered in 80-120 words.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies sample question paper (term 2)

Marking scheme

The Business Studies paper will begin at 10:30 am. The duration of the paper is 2 hours.

