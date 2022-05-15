Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE term 2 Class 12 Business Studies sample paper, marking scheme
board exams

CBSE term 2 Class 12 Business Studies sample paper, marking scheme

As per the sample question paper, Class 12 term 2 Business Studies examination will have subjective type questions.
CBSE term 2 Class 12 Business Studies sample paper, marking scheme(HT File)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct Class 12 term 2 board examination for Business Studies and Business Analytics subjects on May 17. 

Students who will appear for these examinations can go to the CBSE academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in to download syllabus, sample question papers, marking scheme and more. 

As per the sample question paper, Class 12 term 2 Business Studies examination will have subjective type questions. 

There are 12 questions in the sample paper. It contains 4 questions of 2 marks each, 4 questions of 3 marks each and 4 questions of 5 marks each.

Two marks questions are short answer type questions and are to be answered in 30-50 words. Three marks questions are short answer type questions and are to be answered in 50-80 words. Five marks questions are long answer type and are to be answered in 80-120 words.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies sample question paper (term 2)

Marking scheme

The Business Studies paper will begin at 10:30 am. The duration of the paper is 2 hours.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exams
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP