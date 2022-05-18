CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Physics: Sample paper, question bank and marking scheme

Term 2 Physics paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held on May 20, from 10:30 am to 12:30. Students preparing for this exam can download the sample Physics question paper from cbseacademic.nic.in and solve it to get an idea about the question pattern and marking scheme.

Additionally, they can also download the Class 12 Physics question bank and syllabus from the CBSE academic portal.

CBSE Class 12 term 2 Physics question bank

CBSE Class 12 term 2 Physics sample paper

CBSE Class 12 term 2 Physics syllabus

Marking scheme

Duration of the Physics paper is 90 minutes and maximum marks for the paper is 35.

In the sample paper, there are 12 questions in total and all questions are compulsory.

The paper has three sections – section A, section B and section C.

Section A contains three questions of two marks each, section B contains eight questions of three marks each, and section C contains one case study-based question of five marks.

There is no overall choice in the paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in one question of two marks and two questions of three marks. A student has to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

If necessary, students can use log tables but use of calculator in the Physics exam is not allowed.