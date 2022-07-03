Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Board launches ‘Pariksha Sangam’ portal, know details
  • CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Pariksha Sangam portal will work as a one-stop destination for all exam-related activities. 
Published on Jul 03, 2022 08:47 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results: Ahead of announcing Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a new portal – Pariksha Sangam – which will act as a one-stop destination for all exam-related activities, which will include term 2 results and more.

CBSE's pariksha sangam portal can be accessed at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. It has 3 parts – Schools (Ganga), Regional Offices (Yamuna) and Head Office (Saraswati).

In the Schools section, there are options for exam reference material like circulars, curriculum, sample papers etc; pre-exam activities like OASIS, exam registration etc; exam activities like uploading internal marks; post exam activities like application for re-evaluation of results, access to DigiLocker, among others.

Click here to access the CBSE Pariksha Sangam portal

Meanwhile, an official confirmation on CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 2 result date and time is awaited. As per some reports, it will be announced in July.

When released, students can check CBSE results on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in and other websites.

