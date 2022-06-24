CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Where, how to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th results

CBSE Term 2 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 board exam results in due course of time. Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams are over and evaluation work is underway. Once announced, students can check CBSE results on the board website – cbseresults.nic.in.

List of websites for CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 2 results:

cbseresults.nic.in results.gov.in digilocker.gov.in

Students can also check CBSE results on the UMANG app.

To check CBSE term 2 result, students have to login with their board exam roll number and school code. These are the steps to follow:

How to check CBSE term 2 result 2022

Go to cbseresults.nic.in. On the homepage, links for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 results will be displayed. Select your class. Submit your login details. View result and take a printout of the page.

CBSE will publish final results along with term 2 scores. Earlier, the board had announced term 1 results, mentioning only marks secured by students in the first term exam. Final result mark sheets will mention students' pass or fail status, among other details.

