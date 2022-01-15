CBSE Term II Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 sample question papers released, check here

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Term II Exam 2022 sample papers. The sample question papers have been released for both Class 10 and Class 12. The papers can be downloaded through the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sample papers are available for all the subjects both for class 10 and class 12. Candidates who will appear for Term 2 examination can download the sample question papers through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download Class 10 sample question papers</strong>

<strong>Direct link to download Class 12 sample question papers</strong>

CBSE Term II Exam 2022: How to download sample question papers

Visit the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.

Click on CBSE Term 2 sample question paper link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the sample question paper link for Class 10 and Class 12.

Click on it and a new page will open.

Press on the subject name for which you want to sample paper.

Once its opened download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, CBSE has concluded Term I examination and the result for the same is awaited. The result for Term I for Class 10, 12 when declared will be available on the official site of CBSE and other official websites.