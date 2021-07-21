Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE to hold exam for private students between August 16 and September 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a major announcement for private students, and patrachaar examinees.
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 04:43 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a major announcement for private students, and patrachaar examinees on Wednesday. The Board has said that exams for these students, which could not be held as per schedule due to COVID-19, will now be held between August 16 and September 15. The Board has not announced the exact schedule of the exam, though.

"The board will conduct exams for private category of students between August 16 and September 15 and the result will be declared in the minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education," the Board has said.

The exams of regular students were cancelled this year and the marks are being finalised on the basis of an alternative assessment method which factors in the previous performance of the student.

"In case of private students, neither the schools nor CBSE has the desired records, hence their result can not be prepared based on the assessment policy," the Board has said.

