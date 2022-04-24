Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE to hold live session on term 2 board exams tomorrow

CBSE to hold live session on term 2 board exams tomorrow(HT File)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 08:33 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold an webinar on Monday, April 25, to inform the functionaries about the preparation for the term 2 board exam, and to explain them their responsibilities in conducting it.

The functionaries were not “fully involved” in the examination process in the past as the exams were not conducted due to Covid and it is now important to assist them so that the exams can be held smoothly, the board says.

The webinar will be live on CBSE's YouTube channel and schools can join it using the link given in the notification. It will begin at 11 am.

CBSE has asked Classes 9-12 teachers, and others involved in conducting exam and evaluation to join the webinar and note down important instructions.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams will begin on April 26.

Here is the CBSE notification:

