CBSE to provide psychological counselling to board exam students from January 9

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will provide psychological counselling to Class 10, 12 board exam students January 9 onwards.

“For the first time after COVID, CBSE class X and XII annual examinations will be conducted in regular physical mode. The students will appear in the written examination after a gap of nearly two years. For the ease and familiarization of the students the board had already made available the sample question papers, Exam pattern, marks distribution on the website. However, to provide psychological support and solutions to the students, the counselling facility which used to start in February earlier will now begin in January this year,” the board said.

CBSE said the first method of counselling is a 24x7 free IVRS facility. Students and parents can dial 1800-11-8004 to avail it.

“Through this, information and suggestions about stress-free preparation for examinations, time and stress management, frequently asked questions (FAQs), prevention from COVID, important contact details of CBSE offices, etc., in Hindi and English, can be accessed in Hindi and English from anywhere in the country,” CBSE said.

In addition, bilingual podcasts on the same subjects can also be listened to on the CBSE Official website, cbse.gov.in, it added.

CBSE will also provide free tele-counselling between 09:30 AM and 05:30 PM from Monday to Saturday on 1800-11-8004.

“This year 84 Principals and counselors are providing this facility from India and other countries. Out of these, 73 , Principals and counsellors are from India and 11 are located in Nepal, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar ,Oman and Singapore,” CBSE has informed.