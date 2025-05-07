CGBSE 10th result 2025 out, here's how to check Chhattisgarh board results

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10th board exam result 2025. Students who appeared in the matric examination can soon check and download their results from cgbse.nic.in and cg.results.nic.in. CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2025 live updates CGBSE 10th result 2025 out, how to check Chhattisgarh board results(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

The CGBSE conducted the Class 10th board examinations from March 3 to March 24. The exam was held in single shifts on all days, from 9 am to 12.15 pm. Sudents were given 15 minutes to read the question papers.

Chhattisgarh Class 10th results 2025: How to check CGBSE Class 10th results

1. Go to the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the CGBSE 10th results page.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Check your result.

5. Download the page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Last year, CGBSE 10th, 12th results were announced on May 9. The pass peecentafe in Class 10 75.61 per cent and it was 50.74 per cent for Class 12. Simram from Jashpur topped the Class 10 board examination.

A total of 3,40,220 candidates appeared in the 10th board examination last year, of whom 2,57,072 passed. A total of 2,08,789 students passed the Chhattisgarh Class 12 examinations in 2024.