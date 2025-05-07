CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 results releasing today

CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE will declare CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 on May 7, 2025. The Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 results will be announced at 3 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 examination can check the results through the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in....Read More

Apart from the this website, the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results can also be checked on cg.results.nic.in.

To check the results, candidates will need roll number.

This year, Chhattisgarh board conducted the Class 10, 12 examinations in March. The Class 10 exam was held from March 3 to March 24, 2025. The exam on all days was held in single shifts- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. CGBSE Class 12 examinations were held from March 1 to March 28, 2025 The examinations were held in single shifts- from 9 am to 12.15 pm, on all days. Students were allowed to take 15 minutes to read the question paper on all exam days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.