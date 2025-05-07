CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 results releasing today
CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 results will be announced today at 3 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE will declare CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 on May 7, 2025. The Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 results will be announced at 3 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 examination can check the results through the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.
Apart from the this website, the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results can also be checked on cg.results.nic.in.
To check the results, candidates will need roll number.
This year, Chhattisgarh board conducted the Class 10, 12 examinations in March. The Class 10 exam was held from March 3 to March 24, 2025. The exam on all days was held in single shifts- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. CGBSE Class 12 examinations were held from March 1 to March 28, 2025 The examinations were held in single shifts- from 9 am to 12.15 pm, on all days. Students were allowed to take 15 minutes to read the question paper on all exam days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: How to check 10th, 12th results?
1. Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in
2. On the home page, click on the link to download CGBSE 12th results.
3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
4. Check your Class 12th result displayed on the screen.
5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: Exam dates for 10th, 12th
CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: About exam
CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: Login details needed
CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: Where to check Class 10, 12 results?
CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: Date and time
CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 date: May 7
CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 time: 3 pm