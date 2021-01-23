CGBSE board exams 2021 schedule for class 10th, 12th released
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Friday released the exam schedule for its class 10th and 12th board exams. The schedule has been uploaded on the official website-cgbse.nic.in.
According to the schedule, the CGBSE Board Exams 2021 will be held between April 15 and May 24. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12:15 pm in pen and paper mode.
CGBSE class 10th exam will be held from April 15 to May 1. CGBSE class 12th exam will be held from May 3 to 24 and vocational exams will be held from May 3 to 22.
The Physical Education exams will begin on April 15 and continue till April 23, 2021.
Direct link to check CGBSE schedule
https://cgbse.nic.in/Documents/2021/TimeTable2021.PDF