IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / CGBSE board exams 2021 schedule for class 10th, 12th released
board exams

CGBSE board exams 2021 schedule for class 10th, 12th released

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Friday released the exam schedule for its class 10th and 12th board exams. The schedule has been uploaded on the official website-cgbse.nic.in.
Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Over 1.2 million students appeared for the Class 12 board exams, while about 1.8 million appeared for the Class 10 exams conducted by CBSE in 2020.(HT file photo)

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Friday released the exam schedule for its class 10th and 12th board exams. The schedule has been uploaded on the official website-cgbse.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the CGBSE Board Exams 2021 will be held between April 15 and May 24. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12:15 pm in pen and paper mode.

CGBSE class 10th exam will be held from April 15 to May 1. CGBSE class 12th exam will be held from May 3 to 24 and vocational exams will be held from May 3 to 22.

The Physical Education exams will begin on April 15 and continue till April 23, 2021.

Direct link to check CGBSE schedule

https://cgbse.nic.in/Documents/2021/TimeTable2021.PDF

CGBSE Schedule
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP