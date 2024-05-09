 CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board results out, 75.61% students pass 10th, 50.74% students pass 12th - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board results out, 75.61% students pass 10th, 50.74% students pass 12th

ByHT Education Desk
May 09, 2024 12:46 PM IST

CGBSE Result 2024 declared. Check Class 10, 12 pass percentage details here

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE Result 2024 for Class 10, 12. The appeared students can check Chhattisgarh Board results for 10th, 12th on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can check the results also on results.cg.nic.in and cg.results.nic.in. CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board results out, check pass percentage here

The overall pass percentage this year for Class 10 is 75.61% and Class 12 is 50.74%.

The CGBSE 10th, 12th results was announced at the press conference. The press conference was conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, toppers names and other details were also shared.

CGBSE Result 2024: How to check

This year, around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. All the appeared candidates can check Class 10, 12 results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.
  • Click on CGBSE Class 12th, 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.

CGBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 2 to March 21, 2024 and Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 1 to March 23, 2024. The Class 10, 12 examination was conducted across the state in single shift- from 9.15 am to 12.15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGBSE.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board results out, 75.61% students pass 10th, 50.74% students pass 12th

Follow Us On