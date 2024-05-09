Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024: CGBSE Class 10, 12 results declared, direct link & how to check
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024. The CGBSE Class 10, 12 results was announced today, May 9, 2024 via press conference. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. The 10th, 12th results can also be checked at results.cg.nic.in and cg.results.nic.in. CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates
Direct link to check Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2024
Direct link to check Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2024
Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024: How to check
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official site of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.
- Click on CGBSE Class 12th, 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
CGBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 2 to March 21, 2024 and Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 1 to March 23, 2024. The Class 10, 12 examination was conducted across the state in single shift- from 9.15 am to 12.15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGBSE.
