Home / Education / Board Exams / Chhattisgarh 10th Board Exam 2021 postponed due to COVID19 surge
board exams

Chhattisgarh 10th Board Exam 2021 postponed due to COVID19 surge

Chhattisgarh 10th Board Exam 2021 has been postponed due to COVID19 surge in the state. The examination was scheduled to begin on April 15, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Of Delhi’s 2,168 schools, most schools are affiliated to the CBSE, which usually begins conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 in February. (HT Photo)

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE has postponed Chhattisgarh 10th Board Exam 2021 due to COVID19 surge. The examination that was scheduled to begin from April 15, 2021 onwards now remains postponed. The Class 10 Board exam was scheduled to end on May 1, 2021.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the growing transition of Corona in the state and lockdown in many districts. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghal tweeted on the postponement. The tweet reads, “Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur has postponed the board exams starting from April 15, 2021, for class 10th, keeping in mind the growing transition of Corona in the state and lockdown in many districts.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBSE irresponsible to force students to take exams: Priyanka Gandhi

CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: Preparation tips for Physics paper by expert

SSLC, higher secondary exams begin in Kerala

COVID-19: Students of classes 10, 12 want board exams cancelled

The state government has already announced to promote the students of all classes except for Class 10, 12 to a higher grade without examination. However, the government has not disclosed anything about Class 12 Board exams.

The Class 12 board examination will begin on May 3 and end on May 24, 2021 in offline mode. The examination will be conducted by following all the necessary precautions during the exam. The government will issue new guidelines for the conduct of the examination amid rise in COVID cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cgbse chhattisgarh chhattisgarh board of secondary education board examinations education

Related Stories

board exams

CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: Preparation tips for Physics paper by expert

UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 05:44 PM IST
board exams

COVID-19: Students of classes 10, 12 want board exams cancelled

PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:32 PM IST
board exams

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10,12 sample paper released, here’s how to download

PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 09:30 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP