Chhattisgarh 10th Results 2025 declared, direct link to check CGBSE 10 scores

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE, has declared the results of Class 10 board examinations 2025 on Wednesday, May 7. Students who appeared in the matriculation examination this year can now check and download their results on the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Chhattisgarh 10th Results 2025 declared: The Chhattisgarh board conducted the Class 10 examinations from March 3 to March 24. (Representative image)(Sunil Ghosh/HT file)

The results are also available at results.cg.nic.in.

For downloading results, students must enter their details like Roll Number on the login module:

The Chhattisgarh board conducted the Class 10 examinations from March 3 to March 24. The exam on all days was held in single shifts- from 9 am to 12.15 pm.

In addition, students were given 15 minutes to read the question paper on all exam days.

Chhattisgarh Class 10th results 2025: Steps to download CGBSE Class 10 results

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download their Class 10 results

1. Go to the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the link to download CGBSE 10th results.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your Class 10th result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of CGBSE.