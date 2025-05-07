Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh Board Results 2025: CGBSE 10th, 12th scores at 3 PM today

ByHT Education Desk
May 07, 2025 02:54 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Board Results 2025: When released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh Board Results 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE, will release the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2025 on Wednesday, May 7. The results will be declared at 3pm.

Chhattisgarh Board Results 2025: The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 results will also be available at results.cg.nic.in.(Santosh Kumar )
Chhattisgarh Board Results 2025: The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 results will also be available at results.cg.nic.in.(Santosh Kumar )

When released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Alternatively, the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 results will also be available at results.cg.nic.in.

Students will need to enter details like their Roll Number in the space provided on the official website to download their results.

This year, the Chhattisgarh Class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 24, and Class 12 board exams from March 1 to March 28, 2025. Examinations for both classes were conducted in single shifts- from 9 am to 12.15 pm.

Students were given 15 minutes to read the question paper on all exam days.

Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th results 2025: How to download CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download their results:

1. Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the link to download CGBSE 10th or 12th results.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of CGBSE.

Get latest news on Education along with WB HS 12th Result Live, CGBSE Board Result Live, WBCHSE Result, Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on WBCHSE Result 12th Result, CGBSE 10th Result, CGBSE 12th Result and Jharkhand Board Result
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / Chhattisgarh Board Results 2025: CGBSE 10th, 12th scores at 3 PM today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On