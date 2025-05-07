Chhattisgarh Board Results 2025: CGBSE 10th, 12th scores at 3 PM today

Chhattisgarh Board Results 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE, will release the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2025 on Wednesday, May 7. The results will be declared at 3pm. Chhattisgarh Board Results 2025: The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 results will also be available at results.cg.nic.in.(Santosh Kumar )

When released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Alternatively, the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 results will also be available at results.cg.nic.in.

Students will need to enter details like their Roll Number in the space provided on the official website to download their results.

This year, the Chhattisgarh Class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 24, and Class 12 board exams from March 1 to March 28, 2025. Examinations for both classes were conducted in single shifts- from 9 am to 12.15 pm.

Students were given 15 minutes to read the question paper on all exam days.

Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th results 2025: How to download CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download their results:

1. Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the link to download CGBSE 10th or 12th results.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of CGBSE.