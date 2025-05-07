Menu Explore
Chhattisgarh Class 12 Results 2025 out, direct link to check CGBSE 12th score

ByHT Education Desk
May 07, 2025 03:40 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Class 12 Results 2025: Students who took Class 12 board examination can check and download their results on the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE, has announced the results of Class 12 board examinations 2025 on Wednesday, May 7. Students who took the Class 12 board examination can check and download their results on the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh Class 12 Results can also be downloaded from results.cg.nic.in. The link to download result has been given inside. (Representative image)(Santosh Kumar /File)
Alternatively, they can also visit results.cg.nic.in to check their results.

Students should enter their details like Roll Number to check their results:

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK CGBSE CLASS 12 RESULTS 2025

The Chhattisgarh board conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 1 to March 28, 2025 The examinations were held in single shifts- from 9 am to 12.15 pm, on all days. Students were allowed to take 15 minutes to read the question paper on all exam days.

Chhattisgarh Class 12th results 2025: How to check CGBSE Class 12 results

Students can check their Class 12 results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the link to download CGBSE 12th results.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your Class 12th result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of CGBSE.

Exam and College Guide
