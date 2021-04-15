Covid impacts board exams now: Students, teachers, parents divided

“10th class students on the way to use social media and watch IPL after board exams got cancelled,” wrote a Twitter used @Swatic12. “Maze hai yaar 10th walo ke,” wrote another with handle @woke_netizen07. Youngsters on social media had a blast sharing hilarious jokes and memes after the announcement of cancellation of CBSE board exams for class X and postponement of exams for class XII, which were scheduled for May-June. The decision taken in the wake of the rise in coronavirus cases has, however, left students, teachers, and parents, divided in their opinion.

“I’m glad they were cancelled. Our health matters more than our 10th grade mark sheet,” says Diya Singh, a 16-year-old class X student, adding, “Looking at the bigger picture, it’s quite good. I can’t say that just because I was ready, the exams should have happened. But now the disadvantage is that the children who cheated in the online paper, will probably get the same marks as those who actually studied and attempted them honestly!”

Having mixed emotions, Riaan Kumar, a 15-year-old class X student, says, “I’m happy that they got cancelled and I don’t have to bring myself to study more, but I’m also worried as to how are they going to access my marks. I wanted a certain set of marks and can’t get them now because now it’s going to be assessed by different methods.”

A meme posted by a twitter user after the news.

Padma Srinivasan, a school principal, says, “This last one year of the pandemic has been extremely challenging for both the teaching fraternity and the students. We have moved from physical schools to the online medium, and the students have adapted beautifully to this new normal. In these unprecedented times, the government has found the most viable option. It is the best decision taken towards minimising the risk of spreading the deadly coronavirus among students, teachers, and employees of the school and their immediate families.”

Whereas those students who were to appear in XII boards are now worried about their board exams clashing with several entrance exams for higher education. “XII ko dedh saal ho gaya, kitna kheechenge? ” asks Shivansh Khurana, a class XII student, adding, “Paper toh hone hi they. June 1st ko reconsider kiya jaayega. Ab entrance ki tayari bhi karni hai. Double kaam ho gaya nah! Ya toh abhi le lete exams, ya basic level pe paas kar dete and entrance ke hisaab se ek criteria rakho sab bachhon ke liye.”

Students who have to appear for class XII board exams are now in a fix.

Another student who has to appear for XII boards, Advait Narayanan, feels “it’s unfair for grade XII students”. he adds, “We’ve had our exams postponed to an uncertain future, which is just adding to more pressure, considering how close it is going to be with our entrance, and clashing with it. CBSE has promoted the students of class X on an objective basis. I feel they should do the same for class XII students. Can educational board take full responsibility of mental imbalance of even one student in such a stressful scenario?”

“Health of our children is priority,” says Ratnesh Kumar, a parent, adding, “But I’m also worried that this is the second year of pandemic and our preparedness to deal with it at the school level is still the same as it was last year. We knew for good one year that this situation can come in. Children who had put in so much effort, their time and energy is gone. Their whole hard work isn’t being given justice. For example, if my child wants to go overseas to student further, then this decision is a disadvantage.”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter