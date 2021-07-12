Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2021 declared, pass percentage is 99.72%
board exams

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2021 declared, pass percentage is 99.72%

GOA Board SSC result declared; Records a pass percentage of 99.72%
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Goa Board SSC result declared at gbshse.gov.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the result of the Goa 20201 Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th class exam on Monday, May July 12.

Students can check the result at the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.gov.in.

A total of 99.72%. students who were registered for class 10th, have passed. 67 students have failed out of 23,967 students.

The class 10 or SSC result is based on the internal assessment held in the academic year 2020-2021

Check Goa Board Class 10 results by clicking here

Here is how to access the Goa Board SSC 2021 results

Visit the official website of GBSHSE at https://gbshse.gov.in/

Click on the link given to check the SSC result

Enter the required details

Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take printout

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa board exam board exams 2021 gbshse
TRENDING NEWS

Mama cat brings her kitten for play date with human baby. Video is adorable

Novak Djokovic gifts his racquet to a young fan after Wimbledon final. Watch

Baloch singers’ rendition of Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari wins hearts

Man springs into action to put out fire in front of neighbour’s door. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP