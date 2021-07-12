GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2021 declared, pass percentage is 99.72%
- GOA Board SSC result declared; Records a pass percentage of 99.72%
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the result of the Goa 20201 Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th class exam on Monday, May July 12.
Students can check the result at the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.gov.in.
A total of 99.72%. students who were registered for class 10th, have passed. 67 students have failed out of 23,967 students.
The class 10 or SSC result is based on the internal assessment held in the academic year 2020-2021
Check Goa Board Class 10 results by clicking here
Here is how to access the Goa Board SSC 2021 results
Visit the official website of GBSHSE at https://gbshse.gov.in/
Click on the link given to check the SSC result
Enter the required details
Results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take printout
-
Mama cat brings her kitten for play date with human baby. Video is adorable
-
Novak Djokovic gifts his racquet to a young fan after Wimbledon final. Watch
-
Baloch singers’ rendition of Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari wins hearts
-
Man springs into action to put out fire in front of neighbour’s door. Watch