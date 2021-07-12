Home / Education / Board Exams / GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2021 declared, pass percentage is 99.72%
Goa Board SSC result declared at gbshse.gov.in.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2021 declared, pass percentage is 99.72%

  • GOA Board SSC result declared; Records a pass percentage of 99.72%
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 05:23 PM IST

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the result of the Goa 20201 Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th class exam on Monday, May July 12.

Students can check the result at the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.gov.in.

A total of 99.72%. students who were registered for class 10th, have passed. 67 students have failed out of 23,967 students.

The class 10 or SSC result is based on the internal assessment held in the academic year 2020-2021

Check Goa Board Class 10 results by clicking here

Here is how to access the Goa Board SSC 2021 results

Visit the official website of GBSHSE at https://gbshse.gov.in/

Click on the link given to check the SSC result

Enter the required details

Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take printout

