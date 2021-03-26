Home / Education / Board Exams / Girls outsmart boys in Bihar Inter exam, overall 78.04% pass
board exams

Girls outsmart boys in Bihar Inter exam, overall 78.04% pass

Girls once again outsmarted boys by fairing better in the intermediate exam conducted by the BSEB.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Girls outsmart boys in Inter examination, overall 78.04% passes

Girls once again outsmarted boys by fairing better in the intermediate exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), results of which were declared by the state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Friday.

Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar stood joint toppers in Art stream by scoring 471 marks. Sugandha Kumari emerged as commerce topper with 471 marks while Sonali Kumari emerged as Science topper with 471 marks. Click here to check result on HT Portal

Direct link to Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Here

The overall pass percentage this year is 78.05, which is 2.4% less than the previous year’ pass percentage of 80.44%.

More than 13.50 lakh students took intermediate exam at 1,473 examination centres held from February 1 to 13 across the state.

Out of 13,40,266 students appeared in the intermediate exam this year, 10,45,950 passed.

