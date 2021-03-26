IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Girls outsmart boys in Bihar Inter exam, overall 78.04% pass
Girls outsmart boys in Inter examination, overall 78.04% passes
Girls outsmart boys in Inter examination, overall 78.04% passes
board exams

Girls outsmart boys in Bihar Inter exam, overall 78.04% pass

Girls once again outsmarted boys by fairing better in the intermediate exam conducted by the BSEB.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:45 PM IST

Girls once again outsmarted boys by fairing better in the intermediate exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), results of which were declared by the state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Friday.

Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar stood joint toppers in Art stream by scoring 471 marks. Sugandha Kumari emerged as commerce topper with 471 marks while Sonali Kumari emerged as Science topper with 471 marks. Click here to check result on HT Portal

Direct link to Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Here

The overall pass percentage this year is 78.05, which is 2.4% less than the previous year’ pass percentage of 80.44%.

More than 13.50 lakh students took intermediate exam at 1,473 examination centres held from February 1 to 13 across the state.

Out of 13,40,266 students appeared in the intermediate exam this year, 10,45,950 passed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar board bseb bihar school examination board bseb bihar board result date bseb result + 2 more

Related Stories

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Students who have appeared in Bihar board intermediate examinations can check their results after declaration on HT portal and the official website of BSEB.(hindustantimes.com)
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Students who have appeared in Bihar board intermediate examinations can check their results after declaration on HT portal and the official website of BSEB.(hindustantimes.com)
board exams

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out, Check BSEB inter result on HT Portal

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 02:06 PM IST
  • Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the class 12 or inter exam results 2021 at around 3pm on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB Inter result declared(File photo)
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB Inter result declared(File photo)
board exams

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB Inter results declared, check it here

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2021 Declared: BSEB Class 12 Result declared and available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check here.
READ FULL STORY
Bihar Board 12th result 2021.(HT )
Bihar Board 12th result 2021.(HT )
board exams

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: 78.04% students pass inter exam, check detail

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB Intermediate Result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Overall pass percentage is 78.04 percent.
READ FULL STORY
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Toppers List: Check name, pass percentage here(Hindustan Times)
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Toppers List: Check name, pass percentage here(Hindustan Times)
board exams

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Toppers List: Sonali Kumari tops in inter science

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Bihar Board 12th (BSEB Intermediate) Result 2021 Toppers List and other details here. Check toppers name, pass percentage here.
READ FULL STORY
Bihar Board 10th result today(HT)
Bihar Board 10th result today(HT)
board exams

Bihar Board 12th Science Result 2021: Check BSEB Inter Result for Science here

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Bihar Board Class 12 Science Result 2021 Declared: BSEB Inter Science Result has been biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Direct link to check result here.
READ FULL STORY
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021,(HT file)
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021,(HT file)
board exams

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021: Commerce stream result declared

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:44 PM IST
  • BSEB conducted the class 12 or intermediate examination between February 1 and 13, 2020 for which around 13 lakh students were registered.
READ FULL STORY
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2021.(HT file)
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2021.(HT file)
board exams

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2021 declared

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2021: Students who have appeared in the board examination (arts stream) can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP