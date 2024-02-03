 Goa Board Class 12th Admit Card 2024: GBSHSE HSSC hall ticket out, link here - Hindustan Times
Goa Board Class 12th Admit Card 2024: GBSHSE HSSC hall ticket out, link here

Goa Board Class 12th Admit Card 2024: GBSHSE HSSC hall ticket out, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 03, 2024 01:02 PM IST

Goa Board Class 12th Admit Card 2024 out. Direct link to download given here.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released Goa Board Class 12th Admit Card 2024. The GBSHSE HSSC hall ticket is available on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.

Goa Board Class 12th Admit Card 2024: GBSHSE HSSC hall ticket out, link here (PTI Photo)
Goa Board Class 12th Admit Card 2024: GBSHSE HSSC hall ticket out, link here (PTI Photo)

The website reads, “The Hall tickets for fresh candidates of HSSC Examination can be downloaded from your respective school login. Hall tickets are available under manage candidates.”

Direct link to download Goa Board Class 12th Admit Card 2024

Goa Board Class 12th Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in.
  • Click on Goa Board Class 12th Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The HSSC examination for Arts, Commerce and Science will begin on February 28 and will end on March 14, 2024. The examination on all days will be conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The practical examination for the vocational students and Audit for the regular students commenced on February 1, 2024. The practicals in NSQF will start by February 7, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GBSHSE.

